The last week has been especially hard for André Pierre Gignac. The French striker left the heel resentful after the duel against Xolos de Tijuana on matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. His participation on date 4, against Atlas de Guadalajara, was not guaranteed due to the risk of a more serious injury.
In addition to this situation, the French scorer was involved in a controversy. Gignac was considered to be part of the Liga MX all-star team for the duel against Major League Soccer (MLS). However, due to “personal situations”, the European forward dropped out of the international commitment.
It was later revealed that Gignac’s reason for not participating in the All-Star game was his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Through his social networks, the French striker asked fans to respect his beliefs.
This Saturday, July 23, André Pierre Gignac left these two situations behind and was one of the scorers in Tigres’ victory over Atlas. The striker scored the second goal for the UANL team on the Volcán pitch.
Gignac got the final 2-0 at minute 45+1 after a great collective move that he defined against goalkeeper José Hernández.
Controversy or not, Tigres has three wins in a row and is currently in third place in the general table with nine points. Gignac, of course, has been a vital part of these results.
#André #Pierre #Gignac #left #injury #controversy #lead #Tigres #victory #Atlas
Leave a Reply