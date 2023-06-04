The French striker André-Pierre Gignac He would be living his last moments as a Tigres player, and the fact is that the striker is wanted by foreign clubs.
The current Mexican soccer champion with the university club is closely followed by international teams, so there is a possibility that he will leave Mexican soccer.
According to the journalist Ekrem Konurin the league of Brazil and of Qatar They have already raised their hands to take over the services of the ‘Big Mac’, as they made it known through a publication on their social networks.
Although if it were to occur, the negotiations would not be easy, since Gignac has a current contract with those of the ‘U’ until June 30, 2025. Likewise, with information from the portal specialized in transfers transfer marktGignac’s value in the leg market is around 1.50 million dollarsa modest amount that any team could afford, although the issue is the termination clause,
It was in 2015 when the French attacker came to Mexican soccer to defend the Tigres shirt from Olympique de Marseille. He immediately adapted to the demands of the northern club and the goals were not long in coming.
At the age of 8 and counting in Mexican soccer, his record includes 4 league titles (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2023) and 3 Champion of Champions, as well as a Concacaf Champions League.
