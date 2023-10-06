The Tigres UANL and Toluca tied 2-2 on the corresponding matchday 11 of the Apertura 2023 tournament and the score of André-Pierre Gignac left a new historical record in the career of the French striker, by formally entering the list of 15 top scorers in the history of Mexican soccer.
He ‘Bomboro‘He scored the second goal for the felines, bringing him to six goals in the Apertura 2023 and reaching 169 goals in the Mexican First Division championship, making him now part of the list of 15 top scorers in Mexico at the time. tie the Uruguayan Ricardo Brandon.
The all-time top scorer of the San Nicolás de los Garza team achieved this figure after eight years defending the Auriazules colors, while the Uruguayan Brandon He achieved it in 12 years defending the Atlético Español, Veracruz, Toluca, Atlético Potosino, Atletas Campesinos and Oaxtepec.
In this way, the French attacker seeks to enter the top 10 of top scorers in Mexican soccer, a list that begins with Sergio Lira and his 190 notes.
The feline player has a contract until 2025, so he still has room to climb the list of top scorers in Mexican soccer. For the 12th date of Apertura 2023, those of Robert Dante Siboldi They will visit the Tuzos in search of remaining in the top positions of the general classification.
