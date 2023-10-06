🇫🇷 Gignac is already 🔝15

He reached 169 goals in the #LigaMx

He has a contract with Tigres until 2025, he is 21 goals away from reaching 10th place for top scorers in Mexico.

🇲🇽Enrique Borja ⚽️171

🇲🇽Horacio López Salgado ⚽️172

🇧🇷Ricardo Ferretti ⚽️184

🇲🇽Ricardo Peláez ⚽️188… pic.twitter.com/pEZF2JhJSk

