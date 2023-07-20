RECADIT 👀

Gignac was a hero against León scoring the winning goal.

💪🏻 The Frenchman celebrated showing off his muscles and for TUDN, André ‘copied’ Henry’s celebration.

📱 The ‘bomboro’ published a story where he laughedly showed his celebration dating back to 2013.

Hey guys! 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7mNeGxkPFL

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) July 19, 2023