Last weekend in the corresponding day 3 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the French striker and all-time top scorer for Tigres UANL, opened his scoring account by scoring the goal with which the feline team beat Club León 1-0 and his celebration gave everyone talk.
The scorer celebrated by showing his muscles while raising his arms and through his social networks TUDNtook the opportunity to gain interactions and mention that the celebration was a copy of Henry Martin who celebrates their goals commonly in this way.
However, the former Olympic Marseille He did not take long to respond through his Instagram account, making it clear that he was not imitating the cream-blue striker, but that this celebration had been held since before his arrival in Mexico.
The 37-year-old attacker arrived in Nuevo León in the summer of 2015 and since then has become a historical figure for the San Nicolás de los Garza team at a collective and individual level, as he has been a multi-champion with nine trophies and has won hundreds of individual awards including Ballon d’Ors and scoring titles, in addition, he has recorded 340 games, 190 goals and 46 assists.
