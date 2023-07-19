Goalkeeper André Onana has in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport already looking ahead to his upcoming transfer to Manchester United. “It is important to be honest and to tell the truth,” says Onana. “I am someone who always wants new challenges. Playing in the Premier League for a club like Manchester United is unstoppable. All parties want this to happen.”

The now 27-year-old Onana exchanged Ajax for Internazionale last year. With that club he won the Coppa Italia last season and reached the final of the Champions League, which was lost to Manchester City. “You don’t want to know how much I would have loved to bring that trophy to Milan and celebrate with the fans. We were close. I hope I can win the Champions League with Manchester United, but I also hope that Inter reach the final again and win it. All fans deserve that.”

The goalkeeper from Cameroon will soon sign a contract with Manchester United. “I look forward to starting this new adventure with a coach who is like a mentor to me,” he refers to his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, who now leads ManUnited. “I am joining a big club in a big league and with a huge history just like Inter. I will start from the bottom up and show the fans who I am.” See also Corona pandemic: For the first time since the second wave, more than 500 deaths per day

According to the British medium Sky Sports, Onana will be the third most expensive goalkeeper ever, with a transfer fee of up to around 55 million euros. He came to a personal agreement with Manchester United on Sunday. For this, the goalkeeper from Cameroon called in the help of old acquaintance Yalcin Sarica. The Haarlem agent smoothed the last folds with the management of the club from Manchester on Saturday and Sunday.

Read also:

• Erik ten Hag takes Harry Maguire captain’s armband from United: ‘Extremely disappointed’

• Justin Bijlow does not say anything about the link with Manchester United: ‘Out of respect for Feyenoord’

• Erik ten Hag and debuting Mason Mount win first exhibition game with Manchester United

As a result, a long-term contract is now ready for Onana at Old Trafford. His signature, and with it the reunion with Ten Hag, will follow today or tomorrow. After all, United is also approaching an agreement with Inter on a transfer fee and the construction of its payment. Onana still had a contract with Inter until mid-2027. He may already be flying with Manchester United to the United States today for a training camp, including exhibition matches against Arsenal, Wrexham and Real Madrid. See also How to stop neo-Nazi attacks on schools and universities? - THIS IS MONEY

Last year, Onana made the transfer-free transfer from Ajax to the Italian top club, with whom he lost the Champions League final to City, the other club from Manchester, last month. With the club from Milan, he played 41 games and won the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.

Ten Hag has fond memories of working with Onana. He lined up the keeper 145 times in his time at Ajax. Together they became Dutch champions three times, won two KNVB cups and a Johan Cruijff Shield. They also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

Successor of David de Gea

At United, the 34-time international from Cameroon must succeed David De Gea, whose contract was not extended after much deliberation. De Gea, who succeeded Edwin van der Sar in the summer of 2011, played no less than 545 games for Manchester United in twelve years. Ten Hag hopes to be able to embrace his former keeper again before or during the annual trip to the United States. The selection of Manchester United, where the internationals all joined last week after their holidays, will travel to the United States next week. See also Penalty payment threatens for Schiphol baggage companies: work still too heavy

André Onana during his last training session with Inter, last week. ©Getty Images



There, the English record champion plays exhibition games against Olympique Lyon, Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. United will then return to Europe, where friendlies against RC Lens (at Old Trafford) and Athletic Bilbao (in Dublin) will be played. On Monday, August 14, United will start the new season in the Premier League with the home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

De Gea was the last remaining player to have played under Sir Alex Ferguson. Manchester United last won the Premier League in the 2012/2013 season, the last under Ferguson. Coach Erik ten Hag said the following about De Gea’s departure: ,,You need quality and character to play a match for Manchester United. If you do that 545 times in twelve years, that is a special achievement. Especially for a keeper, who is in the spotlight every game. He will always be remembered as one of the best goalkeepers in the club’s history.”