The UEFA Control, Ethics and Discipline Committee sanctioned Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onana this Friday with a twelve-month suspension for doping. This was reported by Ajax in a statement. “The suspension is effective as of today and applies to all football activities, both national and international,” added the Dutch club.

A prohibited substance was found in the goalkeeper’s body during a control carried out on October 30. According to the version given by the footballer and supported by Ajax, Onana was not feeling well that day and took a Lasimac pill because his wife had previously recommended it to him. This medicine contained furosemide, a diuretic, which was detected retrospectively in the goalkeeper’s urine sample after an out-of-competition anti-doping control.

Ajax will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and assured that UEFA’s disciplinary body declared that Onana “had no intention of cheating”, but that “on the basis of the applicable anti-doping rules, an athlete he has a duty at all times to ensure that no prohibited substance enters his body ”.

The general director of Ajax, Eric van der Sar, said that from the club they expected “a conditional suspension or a suspension much shorter than these twelve months” because Onana “did not intend to strengthen her body and improve her performance.”

“We explicitly renounce any performance-enhancing drug and advocate for clean sport. This is a terrible setback for André and for us as a club. He is a great goalkeeper, he has shown it for years and also very popular with the fans ”, added the former goalkeeper of the Dutch club.