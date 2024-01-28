During a visit to the country with other judges, the STF minister declares that he saw an “unbelievable and unjustifiable” scenario

The minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) André Mendonça said that the “terrorists” of Hamas killed Israelis “for the pleasure of killing”. Gave the statement in Publication on his profile on The magistrate is in Israel.

“Today we mourn the Holocaust. The acts of World War II were the trivialization of evil. Here, in Israel, I saw terrorists who killed for the pleasure of killing; I saw ecstasy with evil. Unbelievable, unacceptable, unjustifiable and indefensible”he wrote.

On October 7, the terrorist group launched an offensive against Israel, which began the conflict in the Middle East.

Mendonça traveled to Israel at the invitation of Conib (Israeli Confederation of Brazil) and the Stand With Us Brazil.

The private trip was fully paid for by the institutions. Also participating are 5 judges from the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) and 1 from the TRF-RJ (Federal Regional Court of Rio de Janeiro).