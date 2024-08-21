Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2024 – 19:52

Justice André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), responded to a request from the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) and gave authorities and companies another 30 days to complete the renegotiation of leniency agreements signed within the scope of Operation Lava Jato. This is the third time that the deadline has been extended.

The AGU said that the strike by employees of the Office of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) made it difficult to conclude the negotiations. In July, the agency claimed that there was already a consensus with the companies regarding the main points involving the leniency agreements and that all that remained was to conclude the discussions on the payment schedule for the remaining debts and the corresponding clauses. There are still disagreements regarding these points.

Mendonça is the rapporteur of the action proposed by the PSOL, the PCdoB and the Solidariedade parties that questions the leniency agreements signed before the formalization of the Technical Cooperation Agreement (ACT), in 2020, which systematizes rules for the procedure. The parties also point to an “unconstitutional state of affairs” in Lava Jato and allege an alleged abusive performance by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in the negotiations.

The first conciliation hearing was conducted by Mendonça in February, with representatives from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the AGU, the Comptroller General’s Office (CGU) and companies that participated in the agreements. The companies participating in the negotiations are J&F, Novonor, Camargo Corrêa, UTC, Nova Engevix, Petrobras and Braskem.