“Censorship Everywhere” provides behind-the-scenes information on the fake news investigation; author says the work can inspire readers to “fight” for their rights

Andre Marsigliaconstitutional lawyer specializing in freedom of expression and columnist for Poder360launches this Thursday (18.Jul.2024) the book “Censorship Everywhere”. The event will be held at the Drummond bookstore, in the Conjunto Nacional shopping center, in São Paulo, at 7 pm.

“Censorship Everywhere” brings the legal background of the investigation into fake news. The work shows a critical debate about what is at stake when the expression “encounters barriers”.

The inquiry into the fake news was opened in 2019 by Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), to investigate fake news, threats and reproduction of content without copyright, as well as slander, defamation and insult against members of the Court. The investigation is reported by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who has been questioned for concentrating too many prerogatives, given the scope of the investigation.

Marsiglia said, in an interview with Poder360, that the work can “inspire readers to want to exercise their freedom of expression”.

“In the book, I talk about how freedom of expression is attacked by censorship in the country. I think this should inspire readers to fight, to struggle, for the preservation of this very important principle.”said the lawyer.

Marsiglia wrote the book in two weeks, in late 2023. “It is a diary of my legal work during the almost 25 years that I have had a career in cases involving freedom of expression and censorship”.

According to the author, the target audience for the work are people who are curious to know what the legal backstage of cases is like, which are often confidential and the public does not have access to. “It is also a book that seeks to enlighten people in general about what censorship is and how freedom of expression should be exercised in the country”said the lawyer.

The book is sold on Amazon for R$34.10 on Kindle and R$35.90 in paperback. Buy here.

Service

Book release “Censorship Everywhere”by André Marsiglia:

when : July 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm;

: July 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm; where : Drummond bookstore, in Conjunto Nacional (SP);

: address: Paulista Avenue, 2073 – National Complex – store 153 – Consolation, São Paulo (SP).