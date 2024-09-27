Mexico City.- André Marín Puig He died at the age of 52 after being hospitalized in Monterrey, due to an infection caused by the bacteria Clostridium difficilewhich he contracted before Covid-19 pandemic.

He journalist received a double lung transplantHowever, his body did not react positively and the sad news was announced very early on September 16.

Ten days after the death of André Marín Puigan official statement appeared in the social networks of the sports commentator,

The document explains that André Marín’s official accounts will remain active thanks to his son, who seeks to continue his father’s legacy in the sports journalism.

André Marín’s networks will remain active

«After much reflection and considering the imminent love that André (Marín) had for his work and his audience, we have decided, as a family, to keep his social networks», reads the press release.

«Our wish is that they continue to be a reference space for the sportin honor of the passion and dedication that always characterized “André”.

André Marín during selection to the Hall of Fame

«This project will be led by our family, mainly by André Marín Jr., who wants to follow in his father’s footsteps in this incredible world of communication and with the help of the same work team that was always at his side. Andrewill work on the content,” reported the relatives of André Marín Puig.

