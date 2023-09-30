The Guadalajara Sports Club is not going through one of its best moments in the era of Veljko Paunovic and they need to react if they want to get back into the final phase like the last tournament. On the other hand, while Guadalajara prepares to face Toluca, a renowned journalist explained the causes of this sporting crisis in the Sacred Flock.
There is no doubt that the red and white team is experiencing a sporting crisis and that it has gone from more to less in the second half of the year, since the Apertura 2023 started in a very good way and has been in free fall for several weeks, something surprising now. that just the previous tournament he played in the Clausura 2023 final. However, since his participation in the Leagues Cup 2023 They have collapsed and are not finding their best football performance.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
As if that were not enough, in Liga MX they have gone five games without winning and the qualification spots for the final rounds are increasingly far away. Because of this, André Marin He made a video in which he explained the causes of this moment.
“Guadalajara has been lost since the classic. Without direction and without self-criticism,” he commented in an analysis to the portal Halftime. And he added: “Paunovic hopes to stay in Mexican soccer for many years. But Paunovic has to lift Chivas.”
In this way, for the communicator, the team has no direction or self-criticism to be able to move forward and if it does not manage to review things, it could leave the institution sooner than expected.
The red and white team will play against the Red Devils at La Bombonera this Sunday, October 1 at 5:20 p.m. on the corresponding matchday 10.
#André #Marín #talks #reasons #crisis #Chivas #experiencing