Sportsman André Marín passed away on Monday, September 16, at the age of 52 following complications from a lung transplant.

André Marín began his career at the age of 14 at the now defunct state-owned company Imevisión, now TV Azteca; the journalist’s last live broadcast on the TUDN platform was on June 18.

The commentator decided to leave television at that time due to health problems. An infection forced him to receive a lung transplant.