Near the Guadalhorce river, in the city of Malaga, a film crew tries to get the day’s work done under the pressure of a motley crew of teenage girls and older women in the outskirts. Strong and serious, they insist: “We want to see the hawk!” It is a scene that Bernardo Flores (Guadalajara, Mexico, 27 years old) has recorded in his head and that he describes effusively. “I find it very funny what cowboys like here in Spain. Everything has happened to me, they follow me in my direction, they knock on my door, they throw things out of the window at me. When I go out to have a coffee or go to the supermarket, the one at the checkout, the girl passing by, the one on the sidewalk across the street…, they all talk to their friend, take a photo of me or start yelling ‘Juan! David!”, the name of the role that Flores played in the second season of Passion of Hawks (2022), son of the emblematic characters of Danna García and Mario Cimarro.

The Serie Urban: Life is ours, a Mediaset España and Amazon Prime Video co-production, with no scheduled release date yet, is what has led Flores to temporarily reside on the Costa del Sol and unleash an irrepressible ecstasy among part of its inhabitants. “She’s crazy, but I have a lot of fun,” she says. Proud of the success of the telenovela in Spain, which, without fear of the stereotype, he attributes to the magnetism of “passion” that is attached to everything in Latin America, the actor —who, in a somewhat more testimonial way, was at another cultural landmark as Luis Miguel: the series (2018)— can be considered, generationally, a bridge between those interpreters who motivated a transoceanic fervor for lifelong television soap operas and those who are reaping it thanks to the universal impulse of the platforms of streaming (where, in addition to modern soap operas, the classics also have a place: a new audience has discovered Passion of Hawksprecisely, thanks to its inclusion in the Netflix catalog).

Bernardo Flores says that the rappers Skone and Aczino helped him prepare for his role in the series 'Urban: La vida es nuestra' and to enter "into a more powerful 'mood'". In 2022, the Mexican actor participated in the second coming of 'Pasión de gavilanes'.

“Borders dissolve. You shoot a series for Netflix in Spain and, when it premieres, it can be a hit in Korea, South Africa, Argentina or Chile, or a certain producer or director may be interested in your work and ask you to go there. There is no longer any prejudice when casting with people from different countries, the only thing that is looked at is talent”, reflects Franco Masini (Vicente López, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 28 years old), co-star of the series All the times we fell in love, which in its first week on Netflix, last February, reached the top 10 most watched in 27 countries. Masini, like his friend André Lamoglia (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 25 years old), was a teen idol at the hands of Disney before being a romantic lead: while the Argentine was in the musical series Peter Punk (2010), which featured With an international concert tour, the Brazilian performer won over the young audience with the series juacas (2017) and bia (2020), the second in Spanish, where she learned to speak the language with the natural fluency with which she now works. Disney also had its star ambassador in Lamoglia in the 2019 National Geographic annual marathon.

The three of them act, sing, dance and do whatever comes their way. They accumulate a demographically heterogeneous mass of admirers (there are those who have grown up with them and there are those who have discovered them through phenomena such as Elite, which Lamoglia joined last year, in the fifth season) and face their promotion based on generosity and willingness. “There is nothing stressful about attracting so much attention. Stressful is having to learn long texts. What makes one an artist is sharing”, says Bernardo Flores. While in Hollywood there is talk of a Latin boom thanks to the unanimous love that seems to gather the figure of Chilean Pedro Pascal, 48, star of The Last of Us (2023) and The Mandalorian (2019), the young people interviewed, who together have more than six million followers on Instagram, are exploring the open field of opportunities at cruising speed, wanting and one would say eager to achieve the gift of ubiquity.

“I have a base in Argentina, in Spain and lately also in Mexico”, says Masini, who tries, on the other hand, to find time to compose and play the saxophone or the guitar. “You don’t have to anchor or tie yourself to anywhere, you have to go where the project is headed.” The actor tried his hand at speaking English in 2019 with the British series Rivieraalongside Julia Stiles, and in just a few short years has shown versatility with the kind of role choices that make an upstart interesting: from remake of Rebel (2022) to the version of Tell me how it happened (2017) in the Argentine military dictatorship (it was Toni, the character played by Pablo Rivero here); of the movie The clan (2015), by Pablo Trapero, to the theatrical version of A Clockwork Orange (2019), where he played Alex. “After that play I lost about four or five kilos,” she recalls. “It required a lot of physical skill from me. It lasted almost two and a quarter hours and never left the scene. I ended up very tired, especially with that long sequence tied to the chair, which I spent the whole time screaming”.

André Lamoglia started acting with his brother, the also performer Víctor Lamoglia. A young Latin American Disney star, the Brazilian actor learned perfect Spanish and expanded his already notable audience base thanks to Iván Carvalho, his character from the fifth season of 'Elite'.

In All the times we fell in love, Franco Masini forms a couple with actress Georgina Amorós, with whom, he says, he had “instant chemistry and confidence.” She is an aspiring film director and he is a law student for whom fate has another fate in store in front of the cameras. “Many people can identify with it. In addition to love, the series talks about success, failure and the frustration that a career can generate not only depending on talent, but on other factors. Someone can look for it and not find it, and someone may not plan to make that their life and that, suddenly, things come to them, like my character.

The struggle for success in show business is also the central theme of the series. city, set, as can be inferred from its title, in the world of urban music. Bernardo Flores, who compares the project with the film 8 miles and he got soaked in a handful of cockfights on YouTube, he’s not a rapper (“Maybe my friends and I, when we were drunk, would put on a beat and start rapping over it, but in an unprofessional way,” he says with a laugh), although he was he feels identified in the “perseverance and desire to fight” of his character, which he considers common to all, regardless of the area from which they come. And, although it is not his gender, he admits: “I always wanted to be a singer.” Last year, in fact, he published the video clip of his song mommywith all the eroticism and cowboy hats necessary so that none of the people who followed him for Passion of Hawks be separated from the herd when accompanying him in this other facet. “I will continue giving to the two things that make me happy and life will tell if I lend myself more to music or acting.”

Franco Masini has extensive multidisciplinary experience: he made his debut in the theater, forged his way to fame on television with Disney and has been in films such as 'El clan', by Pablo Trapero. The Argentine actor has musical training and this year has caused a sensation thanks to the Netflix romantic comedy 'All the times we fall in love'.

Asked about the growing concern around sex scenes in film and television, with actors like Penn Badgley, from you (2018), asking not to shoot any more for the sake of his married life, André Lamoglia, figures in a series as uninhibited as Elite, responds: “I think we are protected by the character. The one who is there is not you. The actors act. If it does the story any good, then it’s good to do those scenes.” Beyond the impression that the series can generate among those who knew him as a Disney boy —a past that, he repeats several times, he is delighted and can only “say good things”—, Lamoglia believes that the impact of his interpretation on Elite, in the role of the bisexual son of a closeted gay footballer, can be a positive in the fight against homophobia. The actor, in particular, sees his privileged position as a tool to improve society: “It is important that those of us who have so much reach are helpful, that we give our opinion on certain issues and report on the problems that exist.” Vocation to give Star calling.

