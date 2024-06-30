Sunday, June 30, 2024; Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California. The Eagles of America: brand new two-time champions of Mexican soccer, faced the UANL Tigersin the match for the 2024 champion of champions.
Goalie: Rodolfo Cota
Defenses: ‘Chicote’ Calderón, Ramón Juárez, Néstor Araujo and Emilio Lara
Holding midfielders: Naveda and Jonathan Dos Santos
Offensive midfielders: Alejandro Zendejas, Álvaro Fidalgo and Dilrosun
Forward: Henry Martin
Goalie: Carlos Felipe Rodríguez
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Diego Reyes and Jesus Angulo
Holding midfielders: Rafael Carioca and Fernando Gorriaran
Attacking midfielders: Juan Brunetta, Sebastian Cordova and Luis Quiñones
Forward: André-Pierre Gignac
Tigres UANL started the match with a win, with a goal by Juan Brunetta. Until the thirtieth minute, the university team was controlling the match. However, a long-distance shot by Dilrosun (deflected by Guido Pizarro) tied the score at one, and before the first half was over, Henry Martín would score the final 2-1.
With this afternoon’s result, América has become even more important in its leadership of the Tigres team. In the last thirteen clashes between these two teams, América has beaten the feline team eleven times and there have only been two draws.
The Brazilian strategist was not the first option to lead the Águilas del América. Names such as Javier Aguirre or Diego Alonso himself were heard above him. However, André Jardine ended up reaching the América bench, and what he has experienced in a very short time is worth highlighting.
And the failure suffered in the CONCACAF Champions Cup is also on the record, the numbers are more than encouraging for a fan base that already dreams of a third Mexican soccer championship.
