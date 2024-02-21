In recent days, the Brazilian technical director of Club América, André Jardinehas been questioned about the situation of Jonathan Rodriguez and his possible departure from the club to Major League Soccer.
To begin with, it is something that will not be resolved soon and that is that the MLS transfer market is different and there the market closes in the month of April, so the novel could last for quite some time. It was at the press conference on Monday, February 20, that the coach left everything in the hands of the Azulcrema board after his statements in response to questions about updating the issue.
“It is entirely a matter for the board, they will make the best decision. There is time to decide”
– André Jardine.
Just the weekend after the defeat against Club Pachuca on Matchday 7, the coach was questioned about the issue and responded that he wants him to stay just like the club, he also spoke with the player, but it is not an easy situation .
“It's in the beginning moments, America wants to keep Jona, I spoke with him, he likes the idea of being here, different from what I read out there, he is very happy, he has an environment where everyone loves him, but a lot goes on in his head.” things, he is a 30-year-old player and, if an important offer comes for him, well, it is three-part, it is not easy,” he noted after the game at the 'Bella Airosa'.
It is worth mentioning that in the event that the Uruguayan footballer leaves the institution, he would leave a very good economic benefit, since he has a contract until the summer of 2026 and his value in the market according to Transfermarkt It is 4 million euros at 30 years old.
