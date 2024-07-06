The two-time Mexican soccer champion and current Champion of Champions and the Liga MX Super Cup, Club América, will make its debut in the 2024 Apertura Tournament by visiting Atlético de San Luis on Matchday 1 this Saturday, July 6 at 5:00 p.m.
And prior to the commitment, the Brazilian technical director, André Jardine He spoke about the situation of the Uruguayan attacker, Brian Rodriguezwho is participating in the 2024 Copa América with his national team and who has been linked outside the club.
“Brian is our player, obviously, America has made a significant investment, and we all have the conviction that the best version of Brian is yet to come and he has a great future. Like every player with potential, he has offers, not only from Brazil, I imagine that there are many clubs watching him, but for a player to be taken from America, a significant offer has to arrive.”
– André Jardine.
The coach assured that not only the Corinthians Brazil has its eyes on the blue-cream element, but many other teams will be keeping an eye on his situation with the national team and the American team.
On the other hand, the South American coach was questioned about how to maintain the club’s good form, after having won a second championship and two more trophies, so the Brazilian mentioned that this is the real challenge for the season about to start.
“When you reach the top of your game, you have to change it. It will be an America developed as a team. We always want to reinvent ourselves. Our best version is yet to come,” he said.
As usual, the team will not have a full squad for its first match, so Garden will have to use young players.
“The guys who joined in the preseason leave us with a good taste in our mouths, we have a team with many good things and others that need to be improved,” he said.
