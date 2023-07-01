The presentation of America in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League left a lot to be desired. Although it is true that the cream-blue team faced this commitment without Henry Martín, Alejandro Zendejas, Luis Malagón, Luis Reyes, Álvaro Fidalgo and Jonathan Rodríguez, the Eagles found themselves inoperative, both offensively and defensively, before FC Juarezone of the weakest teams in Mexican soccer.
Club América was winning the game at minute 86 with a solitary goal from Leonardo Suárez, however, the Braves turned around with goals from Aitor García and Ángel Zapata in the dying moments of the match.
The cream-blue offensive, led by Román ‘Mozumbito’ Martínez and Brian Rodríguez, got tired of missing chances against the border frame. In defensive matters, the Eagles looked very fragile and Óscar Jímenez again cost the team points.
André Jardine, the new coach of América, lost in his first official match in charge of the Coapa team. The Brazilian, in a press conference, admitted that this was not the result they expected and stated that it was a “hard blow”.
Likewise, Jardine affirmed that the Eagles are the team most affected by the calls of the Mexican National Team.
“A hard blow… of course we imagined a different start. We were confident because of the intensity we have. Football is like that. If you are not forceful… in fact I think we had 2-0 before 1-1. At this moment we are a conditioned team, we lack the confidence to play 90 minutes. We have to be calm, at this moment we are the most affected by the national team. It is not an excuse, but there are players who do not have enough to play 90 minutes. Now this start is going to be with this group and we have to work.”
– André Jardine in conference
América will face Querétaro on matchday 2 of the Apertura 2023 next Sunday, July 9 at the Corregidora Stadium.
