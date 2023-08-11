The Águilas del América team was left out of the Leagues Cup after losing controversially from the penalty shootout against Nashville SC.
When it seemed that the Azulcremas were taking the ticket to the quarterfinals of the competition, the VAR decided to break down the save by goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón, since he took the lead in the collection and the action was repeated.
In this regard, the coach of the Americanist club, andre jardinementioned in an interview that the criteria used in the contest are not good.
“It’s not an excuse, trying to grow with mistakes and more than feeling is a bit of indignation, feeling that the criteria in these four games were not good at all, always against us”he stated.
He also commented that it is a ‘rare’ tournament, since there are many qualifying matches, and they are all played in the same territory.
“It is a very rare tournament, unique in the world, where you play many qualifying matches, always at the opponent’s home with circumstances against you from the first game. Today, unfortunately, we are not efficient in the rival goal, with two important errors that cost us the elimination “said the strategist at a press conference after the game.
“But the feeling is quite sad, I want to return to Mexico as soon as possible because the energy here is not good in the end”sentenced the Brazilian strategist.
For now, America It is already preparing for the match of day 4 of Mexican soccer, when next Sunday, August 20, they will play as a visitor to Atlas.
