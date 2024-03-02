Prior to their clashes in the round of 16 series of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 against its staunch rival, Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Club América will face Atlas in Guadalajara on Matchday 10 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament and is expected to André Jardine do several rotations, especially on defense.
This is because he precisely needs to dose his players due to the heavy workload that is approaching, so it is something necessary to do if he does not want to run the risk of losing players due to injury and about this situation, the Brazilian coach spoke about it .
“The issue of rotations is not an option, it is an obligation, because it is impossible to support the entire calendar. We give recovery time to all the players, the loads are high, you have to be intelligent in this aspect”
– André Jardine.
In search of reaching the series against the red and white team in optimal conditions, the coach will make changes to the starting lineup, especially in the defense.
According to the information of TUDNthe coaching staff will present three possible changes, from the beginning they would be: Israel Reyes, Ramón Juárez and Cristian Calderon. In this way, the substitutes would be Kevin Alvarez, Igor Lichnovsky and Salvador Reyes.
The only starting element that would remain in the formation would be the Uruguayan Sebastian Cacereswho would pair with the Mexican youth Ramon Juarez.
