🦅🚨 Exclusive

Sergi Canós, the Spanish winger from Brentford, who recently played for Olympiakos on loan, is the player America wants.

Additionally, I confirm that they asked for Cesar Montes but the player prefers to continue in Europe. @tntsportsmex pic.twitter.com/UrBvgIKtij

— Raoul Ortiz 🐥 (@RaoulPolloOrtiz) June 20, 2023