Stove football continues to burn in the MX League and as it is already a tradition, the Eagles of America could not miss in this topic.
With the last minute arrival of the coach andre jardinethe strategist has begun to work at forced marches together with the board of directors to be able to close a signing for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
In fact, and as we announced in 90min, one of the Brazilian strategist’s priorities is to hire striker Gabriel Barbosa, who is the top scorer for the Flamengo team.
Although the negotiations for ‘Gabigol’ will not be easy at all, this because of his high salary, the value of his letter and because he still has a current contract with the South American club. However, if it does not materialize, America already has in its sights what will be plan B.
According to information from the driver Raoul OrtizAmerica has its sights on the player Sergi Canosa 26-year-old Spanish element, who currently plays for Brentford in the Premier League.
In the last season the winger was on loan in the Greek league with the olympiakoswhere he only played 8 games, getting 4 goals and cooperating with 4 assists.
His contract with the English club ends on June 30, and if there are no plans for renewal, he would remain as a free agent to listen to offers from squads interested in his services.
Sergi Canós has defended the shirts of clubs like Liverpool, Norwich City, brentford and recently with olympiakosin addition to the fact that he is a youth player from the ranks of Barcelona.
