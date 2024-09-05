After the Clásico Joven, Club América not only received a thrashing, but also suffered another loss due to injury, this time it was the Chilean Diego Valdes due to a dislocation of his left shoulder that will keep him out for much of the regular season.
For this reason, André Jardine has begun to plan how to handle your absence and most likely Erick Sanchez fill your vacancy as a hitch behind Henry Martinalthough I would also have the option of Alejandro Zendejassince according to some reports, the American could return to activity in the National Classic after the FIFA Date.
In the absence of the blue-cream team suffering another loss in the friendly match that it will hold against the National Athleticthe technical team headed by the Brazilian strategist, could send the attack to Javairo Dilrosun, Brian Rodriguez, Alejandro Zendejas and Henry Martin as a center forward.
The Eagles will return to official activity next Saturday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m. from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium in the corresponding Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament against the Rebaño Sagrado where they will seek to return to the path of victory.
For this duel, the red-and-white team arrives with 11 points, almost double that of the capital team, which has only 6 points after two wins and four losses.
