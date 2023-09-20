The Club América coaching staff headed by André Jardine comes from an exquisite victory in the National Classic against Club Deportivo Guadalajara, so now they hope to face in a good way the pending matchday 2 match against Querétaro this Wednesday, September 20 at 8:08 p.m.
For this match, the Eagles will move their chips, since the team is coming off a load of matches, so they seek not to put their best players at risk of overloading.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from the portal Eagle Passionthe duo that had a great performance in the National Classic could repeat from the beginning: the recently incorporated Igor Lichnovsky next to the youth player Ramon Juarezthese after the respective injuries of Nestor Araujo and Sebastian Caceres.
In the midfield I would rest, Richard Sanchez while Jonathan dos Santos would come out as a starter.
As for the extremes, rotations would occur: Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez would be considered for the star lineup, while Alejandro Zendejas He would have his position assured after the magnificent performance he showed last weekend.
Finally, in the attack, Henry Martin He would be ready to start as a starter and thus begin to recharge and gain more rhythm after his injury.
#André #Jardines #news #pending #match #Querétaro
Leave a Reply