Many movements are predicted in the current Mexican soccer champion ahead of the Clausura 2024 tournament, Club América is about to return from vacation and begin its preseason, but it is expected that they will do so among many movements, at least according to the hundreds of rumors that surround several of their players in the transfer market.
An official response cannot yet be issued, but according to the portal Monumental Eagles of BolavipThere will be a lot of wear and tear this year due to Ave's activity in Liga MX, Concachampions Cup 2024, Leagues Cup 2024 and Campeón de Campeones.
So it can be projected that the imminent new signing, Christian Calderon Due to characteristics and age, he will be the starter in the most important matches. For its part, Luis Fuentes He would be a replacement with a lot of experience who, in addition, can contribute in the central defense in a line of three.
According to information from the journalist Super Sports, Cesar Luis Merlothe Eagles have practically tied up the signing of Chicote Calderon. The player would arrive from Chivas as a free agent. Furthermore, at the age of 26, he can be a great piece for André Jardine and his coaching staff.
Regarding the left back position, it is known that Luis Fuentes He is in the final stretch of his career at 37 years old, so for months the board has been trying to bring in his ideal replacement, after Salvador Reyes He hasn't received much trust, so they are looking for a young defender with contribution to the offense.
In recent weeks there has been talk of Omar Campos and Gerardo Arteaga as the new reinforcements, but due to their courage their negotiations fell apart, so they have set their goal at 'Chicote'.
