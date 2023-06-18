In recent days, much has been said about the arrival of the technical director andre jardine to the group of the Eagles of America.
With the arrival of the Brazilian strategist, the Americanista team managed to fill the gap left vacant by coach Fernando Ortíz, who resigned after being eliminated in the semifinal against their staunch rival.
Now, the new helmsman of the cream-blue team has already asked the board to sign the striker Gabriel Barbosaplayer who plays for Flamengo in Brazil.
Due to his developed goal-scoring nose, various clubs have raised their hands to ask for his services, however, the high value of his letter in the leg market has become the main impediment.
According to the portal specialized in transfers, transfer marktthe cost of ‘Gabigol’ is around 21 million dollarsan almost priceless amount for the American squad.
Another point against is that the 26-year-old striker has a current contract with the South American squad until December 31, 2024.
Although it is true that it is an interesting idea although distant, if it occurs, it would be the bombing in the transfer market for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
For now, América continues in preseason and will be facing the Red Devils of Toluca in friendly games, while next Tuesday they will face their previous coach, Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz, who commands Rayados de Monterrey.
#André #Jardine #Gabigol #STAR #REINFORCEMENT #America
