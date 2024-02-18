Jonathan Rodriguez could leave the ranks of the America club in the coming days. According to various journalistic reports, 'Cabecita' is on the radar of some Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs and negotiations for his services have already begun.
André Jardine, coach of the Águilas, was questioned about the possible departure of the Uruguayan winger. The Brazilian strategist made known what he thinks about this possible signing.
“There are three parts, mine, the club's and the player's. We respect the player a lot and we want Jonathan to stay. Jonathan is important for the team, he has had decisive moments, he has scored important goals. Let's see how he develops and “This is in the early stages.”
– André Jardine
According to a report from the TUDN network, 'Cabecita' Rodríguez welcomes the possibility of leaving the Nest. The economic proposal, according to reporter Gibrán Araige, would be very attractive for both the club and the player.
So far it is known that two of the teams interested in hiring the Uruguayan striker are the Portland Timbers and Atlanta United. Rodríguez would consider this option because at Club América he has played a rather secondary role and would try to have more minutes elsewhere.
However, the Águilas board would not be convinced to let Rodríguez leave because it would be very difficult to find a player to fill his position.
Rodríguez has played just 72 minutes in two games in Clausura 2024 and has scored one goal. In the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup he totaled 77 minutes in two games and recorded one more score.
