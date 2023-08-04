In an interview with Gibran Araige of TUDN prior to the round of 32 confrontation of the League Cup where Club América will face Chicago Firethe brazilian coach andre jardine mentioned that Diego Valdes I wasn’t 100% focused on the Eagles.
This, after the different rumors that placed him in European football, for which he had a talk with him to clarify things and find out how the Chilean midfielder was.
“I had this talk because I had the doubt, when the player has his head in another situation it is complicated, the response was good, I feel Diego with this hunger for conquest. You see this concern, but he wants to mark history, he wants to win a title and being recognized as someone who conquered things, Diego is focused on wanting to write history”
– Andre Jardine.
In that same sense, garden revealed that the injury Diego Valdes It was more serious than the coaching staff expected, and it will not be in the round of 16 of the League Cupas it was not in the two previous games either.
“He has a small calf injury, the first tests did not point to that, it seemed to be fatigue, but Diego felt something there, something bothered him, that feeling did not match the tests and a new test pointed to the injury, we decided to give him days , is a muscle used by the body. I think he is close to being able to work again, in three or four days, ”he explained. andre jardine.
The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has a current contract with the Eagles until December 2024 and his market price is €6.5 million according to transfer markt.
