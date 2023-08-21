The captain and goalscorer of Club América, Henry Martinhas not been able to debut in the Apertura 2023 tournament and that is definitely one of the reasons why the Azulcrema team has not obtained the best results in the first four dates of the contest.
The Mexican striker has not been able to debut in the tournament because during the first three dates of the Apertura 2023, he was participating with the Mexican team in the Gold Cup 2023 and later after his participation in League Cup 2023 He suffered an injury that has left him out of action and has not been able to make his presentation in the resumption of the Aztec contest.
In a press conference, the Brazilian strategist andre jardine He has regretted the absence of the Mexican striker because he is a determining element and that he would make a powerful duo with Julian Quinones.
“Henry’s absence is quite heartfelt because he is the most terminal player we have, a player from the area, a forward that we already saw making a very interesting pairing with Quiñones, but we cannot repeat this idea”
– Andre Jardine.
Besides, Henry Martin It is not the only loss of the Eagles, on date 4 it was also out Alvaro Fidalgo neither due to a suspension and it also reduces the team’s options (not counting other casualties such as Araujo and caceres).
“Fidalgo is also an important player who gives you control, a break in an important area of the field… the team is not in its best version, we hope to quickly reach the version we can be,” he said. garden.
The Azulcrema team has already played three games this tournament at home, of which they rescued four of nine points, but they still have four more consecutive games left in their stadium.
“Playing at home gives you a certain advantage, we like to play here, but let it be clear that we are not to blame for this… we must make the local factor prevail in our favour”, he declared.
