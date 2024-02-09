Club América needs to regain confidence and return to the path of victory after three games in a row without knowing victory, as they have registered two draws in a row in the Clausura 2024 and have just fallen in their presentation in the first leg of the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 versus Real Esteli from Nicaragua.
Fortunately for the coaching staff led by André Jardine have recovered Igor Lichnovskyafter he was injured last weekend in the duel against Monterrey, so he missed the game in Central America, but he has already returned to training and could return the following weekend in the confrontation against León.
It was through his Instagram account that the Chilean center back shared a video where he can be seen back in training, indicating that he would be back for the next call-up.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
With Lichnosvky out of danger, the azulcrema team has four significant casualties at the moment, fortunately it is estimated that at the outset they will not last long except for some special exceptions.
The Mexican center Nestor Araujo He is playing matches with the U-23 team and his return to the first team seems imminent soon.
In the case of Kevin Alvarezthe starting right back has had to be absent from the last few games to focus on his recovery from pubalgia, where the player himself has already stated that if he does not feel full in one or two weeks, he could undergo surgery where there if you would miss several weeks.
For his part, the captain and scorer, Henry Martin He is recovering from a sprained ankle and would still be in rehabilitation for another week.
Richard Sanchez He was injured in the game against Real Esteli where he suffered a puncture in one of his calves and is recovering as a precaution, it is estimated that he will be absent for at least a week.
#André #Jardine #recovers #key #player #starting #eleven #face #León
Leave a Reply