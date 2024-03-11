This weekend América and Tigres relived the last chapter of a Liga MX final, although, this time and thinking about their international commitments. Both those from Coapa and those from the UANL played with alternative teams.
In the end, the Águilas substitutes won the duel, a match that was marked by the unexpected return of Néstor Araujo, this after five months of absence of the defender due to an injury.
Néstor played the 90 minutes against Tigres, good news for him, because the reality is that the player does not really have the confidence of André Jardine and not so much for physical or sporting reasons, but because before falling due to injury and having to go through through surgery, Araujo sought to force his departure from the club at all costs to sign with Matías Almeyda's AEK Athens, a move that ultimately fell through due to their breakup, but that left unpleasant memories in the mind of the nest coach.
Even now, being taken into account by the nest coach should be a cause for celebration for the defender, because upon the closing of the winter market, the footballer was offered to the entire Liga MX as he would not be considered by André.
In the end no club was open to receiving the former Celta de Vigo even on loan. It is clear that Araujo does not have the slightest option of sneaking into Jardine's stellar eleven, however, with the load of games, at least as a rotation piece, he can have a run.
