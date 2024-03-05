This Wednesday begins the first of three National Classics that they will face America and Chivas as part of the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the Liga MXwhere the azulcrema coach, the Brazilian André Jardineadmits that it will be difficult for them to beat the Rebaño as they did the previous semester, in a match that ended 4-0 in the Aztec stadium.
“Even in this last game that we won, I was clear, many times it happens due to circumstances, it is rarely going to end with a big difference, they are going to be decisions of details, except for circumstances, football is like that, we concentrate on these details that can make a difference, be ready and prepared for a very tough game”declared the coach.
Despite the fact that just last weekend Guadalajara was beaten by Blue Cross At the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, the South American indicated that he has a lot of respect for the red and white club, since it is a very dynamic team that has a very clear identity no matter who the coach is.
“Chivas is a team that I have supported since I have been here, I have already faced three or four times, it is a team with a very clear characteristic, very dynamic, a team that manages to attack with many players, with deep sides, they clearly have sectors with coordination, players who have hierarchy, a team that has been looking for an identity since before (Fernando) Gago“It has its time, it has its level of maturation, that's why I respect it a lot, it is a team that will seek to propose, it is a tough rival, a fight between two teams that want to impose themselves, the two teams have a very clear identity.”he added.
In the end, Andre garden made it clear what is the key to not having lost any Classic with the Eagles: “All the Clásicos require preparation from us, it's like a final, we try to be our best, I'm in a great club, in a great team, it's what helps us win in important games”.
The first assault between both squads will be this Wednesday, March 6 at the Akron Stadium for the round of 16 of the Concachampions.
