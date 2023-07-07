After the failure once again in the last tournament, Club América is once again consolidating what will be its squad for the second half of the year in search of finally conquering the domestic championship.
At the moment, the Águilas have only completed a couple of reinforcements, but they have been of great renown and quality in their respective positions within Mexican soccer, the right back Kevin Alvarez and the Colombian attacker Julian Quinonesboth being a strong investment of 7 and 5.8 million dollars respectively.
To top it all off, the board of directors together with the coaching staff headed by Andre Jardine, they would have decided to go for a center back to target the defensive back more, since it is one of the most questioned positions of the team.
A few weeks ago, the Brazilian strategist mentioned that this reinforcement would be a young player, with projection and football quality, in fact, he did not rule out a Brazilian footballer, one of whom he led at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and whom he knows very well. .
After the rumors that pointed to bruno fuchsEverything seems to indicate that garden would have made a decision on the reinforcement that interests you most and the defender of the Atletico Mineiro would have been ruled out.
So now, according to the portal Monumental Eagleswould have asked the board to sign Marcilo Florenciobetter known as Nino Mota and current element of the fluminense 26 years old. In accordance with transfer markt, Child would have a cost of seven million euros and it is an element that he has already directed in his time as U-23 coach of the Brazilian team.
