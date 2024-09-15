THEY PREFERRED TO KEEP ZENDEJAS

André Jardine reveals that Alejandro Zendejas could have been on the bench today, but they preferred not to risk him.

“He is able to train but he hasn’t even been in action for a week. We imagine there was a very high risk of injury.”

— RECORD NEWSPAPER (@record_mexico) September 15, 2024