Club América’s technical director, André Jardineadmitted the superiority of Club Deportivo Guadalajara in the National Classic of Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, the Brazilian acknowledged that his team still has not shown the football that it has been accustomed to in the last year where they achieved the Mexican soccer championship.
However, he is aware that this is largely due to the many injuries to key players in the squad,
“It’s a game in which we had to find the defensive solidity of the last tournaments, this is always a sign that we are on the right path, we focused on this, we have the ability to adapt to Chivas’ ways, sometimes with one, sometimes with another, Chivas has variants, we chose a fairly adaptable form with Fidalgo making a line of five, with Javairo, I think it went well, not perfectly, but we found the way to win, going through the moment we are living, in which we do not play the football we like, we lacked this stability and we found the victory.”
– André Jardine.
On the other hand, the strategist highlighted the importance of having achieved victory, after four games in a row without having won.
“Yes, we know the importance of the Clásicos, the way we play is not the way we like it, but it was a fundamental match, it is time to thrill, to commemorate, because it was a game of great defensive commitment, of dedication, against a Chivas that has been playing well, when a Clásico like this comes, you have to find a way to win and that is how it was,” he said.
He also said that the Eagles will return to their signature game.
“This club has a very strong DNA. We will always respect this, we will work for it. There are many difficulties now, many players with national teams, which prevents us from advancing in terms of form. We are the team that gives the most players to the national teams, we train important things that went well today. We have to get closer to the America that we are used to, since these are short tournaments, we cannot recover so quickly. We must add points in the next match, to advance in the form that we hope to be in,” he revealed.
Finally, he talked about having booked Alejandro Zendejas who is coming back from an injury.
“Zendejas could be on the bench today, but we didn’t want to take any risks. He was out of training for a long time, he didn’t complete the week, we imagined there was a risk of injury, when Zendejas was on the bench, I would be willing to put him in. These games are demanding. We didn’t want to lose him due to a muscular problem, we don’t have much time left, we won’t rush it so much, let’s see if he can be in for the next game,” he concluded.
