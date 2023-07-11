With the arrival of Kevin Álvarez and Julián Quiñones, the reality is that América has closed the arrival of two of the best men in the entire Liga MX. However, and beyond the fact that it is clear that both are within their plans to be on the pitch, neither of the two players was requested by André Jardine. The two players were targets of the board even before Fernando Ortiz’s departure from the technical direction of the Coapa nest box was finalized.
In fact, the Brazilian coach put the possible arrival of two players from his country on his wish list, and one of them, Menino, is completely ruled out, at least now, as he is a ’10’ and with the presence of Diego Valdés his signature is more than unnecessary. But André’s other wish is on the table and America is managing it, as it would be a reinforcement that could solve many shortcomings in the squad, but his price makes it complex.
Nino is the player in question. The Fluminese center-back was directed by André in Tokyo 2020 and has put him as a priority on the board of directors. He is a defender of a very good age, 25 years old, with physical and technical conditions well above any of the other central defenders that America has in the squad. Jardine will take charge of convincing the defender, the club must negotiate with Fluminense and there are open talks, but those from the capital of Mexico still have not reached the price demanded by the Brazilian club.
