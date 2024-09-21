Club America coach, André Jardinehas not hidden his displeasure with the minor rule that Liga MX re-established, the Brazilian strategist sent a direct message to the Mexican national team project, as he made it clear that his club is not “there to train players” and his priority is the club since that does not promote a natural process.
“Here we defend the interests of America. With all due respect to the Mexican National Team, we are not here to train players for the national team. At the rate this is going to happen, it will be a natural consequence. At the rate this is going to happen, it will be a natural consequence.”
– André Jardine.
The Águilas coach explained that the club contributes to the call-ups of the Aztec team with established players, as well as to other national teams, but they are not training players, at least that is not their primary mission.
“I think we are one of the teams that places the most players in the Mexican National Team and many others, but this issue, the issue of placing players in the national team cannot be the number one issue in a league and I don’t think I can find anything similar in any other league in the world. Therefore, it doesn’t seem to me to be something that is quite correct, but well, we are adapting and trying to comply with this issue as well,” he concluded.
The Brazilian coach does not intend to train Mexican footballers as his priority, given the objectives of the Coapa team, so he considers the rule of minors to be unfair, forcing them to give playing time against their will to young players.
