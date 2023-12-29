Club América was consecrated with the championship of the Apertura 2023 tournament and although they have a good base of footballers, they cannot be trusted and even less so when several movements are contemplated for the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Regarding the defensive zone, which was the most questioned on the team a few competitions ago, the previous tournament could be redeemed with the arrival of Kevin Alvarez and Igor Lichnovskybut with the imminent departure of Sebastian Caceres and professional retirement Miguel Layunthey will need to shore up the position.
As a reinforcement of the right side, the first candidate to arrive is Ricardo Chavez of Atlético de San Luis to compete with Kevin Alvarez and Emilio Lara; while, on the left wing, the aim is to Gerardo Arteaga as reinforcement to compete with Luis Fuentes and Salvador Reyes.
As for the central zone, there are several who will compete for ownership: Igor Lichnovsky, Ramón Juárez, Néstor Araujo and Israel KingsIn addition, the incorporation of one more central defender is expected.
It is worth mentioning that, Emilio Lara, Ramón Juárez, Israel Reyes and Sebastian Cacereshave been rumored to leave the club, so their continuity is not certain.
In this way, the expectations of the Águilas are to further enhance their defense, give their promising young players a chance to play in other Mexican soccer clubs, and in turn, get rid of elements that have not taken off or earned the trust of garden as Israel Kings and Nestor Araujo who will barely come out of a complicated injury.
