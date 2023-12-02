Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2023 – 15:51

Federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) was accused last Monday, 27th, of operating a crack scheme. He was recorded asking employees to cover his personal expenses. “This is the second time they have brought this matter up to try to link me to crimes. In 2022 they already did this during the campaign, also with audio out of context. These empty complaints never became a criminal action or any process, as there was no materiality. They are not true, but manufactured scandals”, said the deputy.

Read what we know about the case below:

What the audios say

The audio was revealed by Metrópoles and obtained by Estadão. The recording was made by former advisor Cefas Luiz during a meeting on February 5, 2019 at the Chamber of Deputies, in Brasília. Cephas told the Estadão that the scheme would be organized by the current mayor of Ituiutaba (MG), Leandra Guedes (Avante), Janones’ former advisor and ex-girlfriend.

“There are some people here, who I will still talk to in private later, who will receive a little extra salary and they will help me pay the bills left (sic) from my mayoral campaign”, says Janones in the audio, when reporting that he has a debt of R$675 thousand. The comment was made shortly after the deputy said that he will not accept corruption in his mandate.

“’Ah, that’s payback and you’re calling it another name’. It is not! Because I return my salary, you send it to my account and I do whatever I want, right? These are simply some people that I trust, who participated with me in 2016 and who I think understand that my assets were really wasted. I lost a house worth R$380,000, a car, savings of R$200,000 and a pension of R$70 [mil] and I think it’s fair that these people also participate with me today in rebuilding this”, he added.

What is Janones’ explanation

The federal deputy denies the practice of cracking and claims that the audios were taken out of context. “This is the second time they have brought this matter up to try to link me to crimes. In 2022 they already did this during the campaign, also with audio out of context. These empty complaints never became a criminal action or any process, as there was no materiality. They are not true, but manufactured scandals,” he said.

“Furthermore, I repeat: I never received a single real from an advisor, I didn’t buy mansions, nor did I get rich and that’s for a simple reason, I never cracked,” added Janones.

On Tuesday, the 28th, Janones asked his “soldiers” to help defend him on social media. He asked supporters to disclose the justification that the audios only indicated a suggestion that would not have been put into practice. “I (when I was not yet a deputy), told some people (who were not yet my advisors) that they would earn a higher salary than others, so that they would be able to pay for debts assumed by them during the 2016 election. In the end, my suggestion was vetoed by my lawyer and, therefore, it was not put into practice. End of story”, stated the parliamentarian.

Where the investigation is headed

On Friday, the PGR asked the STF to open an investigation. Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Ana Borges reported that there is “suggestive” evidence that justifies the opening of an investigation. According to the prosecutor, based on preliminary information, the deputy will be investigated for criminal association, embezzlement and concussion. The process was distributed to the office of Minister Luix Fux, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who will be responsible for deciding whether or not to authorize the opening of the investigation.

The Federal Police are also investigating the parliamentarian due to suspicions. Former advisor Fabrício Ferreira de Oliveira asked the PGR and the PF to carry out a confrontation to investigate the accusation of cracking. The legal mechanism is provided for in Brazilian legislation and consists of placing accused, witnesses or victims face to face so that divergences between each person’s versions can be clarified. Oliveira stated that, under these conditions, he would be able to expose Janones’ contradictions.

Janones’ conduct will also be analyzed in the Chamber. The PL, party of former president Jair Bolsonaro, filed a request to revoke the deputy’s mandate on Tuesday, 28th, which was sent to the Board of Directors. The body in charge of deliberating on Janones’ possible impeachment is the House Ethics Council. If the council approves the punishment, Janones will be able to appeal to the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ).

In addition, two former Janones advisors can testify in the Chamber. On Wednesday, the 29th, the House Financial Inspection and Control Committee approved an invitation to Cefas Luiz Paulino, one of the former employees who accuses the deputy, and Leandra Guedes Ferreira, mayor of Ituiutaba who allegedly operated the scheme, of agreement with former advisors. They can decline the invitation.

How the government has positioned itself

As the columnist for Estadão Francisco Leali, the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and most of the PT were silent about the accusations against Janones. Columnist Vera Rosa reported that “the order in the government, for now, is to keep away from the scandal”.

One of the exceptions was the president of the PT, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (RS). In a post on Twitter (formerly X), Gleisi came to the congressman’s defense and said that the far right “does not forgive” the congressman for his “political actions”.

“Janones has every right to defend himself against the accusations made against him,” wrote Gleisi. “Those who have a history of cracks, fake news and embezzlement of public money are those who attack the deputy today. We stand in solidarity with him in the evidence of the truth.”

Representative Rogério Correia (PT-MG), one of the government’s deputy leaders in the Chamber, also sided with Janones. “I reiterate the words of our president Gleisi and I sympathize with congressman @AndreJanonesAdv, who has defended himself against the Bolsonaristas’ attacks. It is clear that there is an interest in just wearing down those who denounce them and not in seeking the truth”, stated Correia in X.

Another to come to the parliamentarian’s defense was lawyer Fernando Neto, a member of the PT. “Janones was caught in a Bolsonarist sting. You just have to stop and listen to the 49 minutes of audio that denounce him to come to the conclusion that there is nothing there,” he said in a video on TikTok.

President Lula did not comment on the case involving Janones, who worked on social media mobilization during the PT campaign in 2022.

How the opposition has positioned itself

With the release of the audio, parliamentarians and opposition politicians accuse Janones of administrative improbity. “Cassation is not enough for him!” said federal deputy Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ). “I just spoke with the leader of the PL, Deputy Altineu Cortes (RJ), so that a representation can be presented to the Ethics Council against André Janones for the practice of splitting in his office, that is, corruption”, stated Nikolas Ferreira (PL- MG).

“It’s over, Janones, the crime news is in the oven and you won’t get away with it with any more of your fake news and ‘cultural Janonism’. Your explanations are now with the PGR and the Justice Department, if there is still one in this country”, stated Deltan Dallagnol (Novo-PR).

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) criticized the press coverage of Janones’ case. One of his brothers, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), is also accused of splitting, during his term in the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj).