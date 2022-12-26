The bond between André Hazes and Monique Westenberg seems to be completely restored. Yesterday they celebrated Christmas together with their son, the folk singer will reflect extensively on Monique’s 45th birthday tonight. Yet he can’t resist doing this in a playful way. He mocks her with a series of photos in which he can be seen clearly in every photo, but the mother of his child is always only half in the picture.

#André #Hazes #mocks #Monique #birthday #band #stronger