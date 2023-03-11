Holland sings HazesAndré Hazes has returned to the stage after a long absence. On Friday evening he made his appearance during the first Holland Zingt Hazes concert in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. “Oddly enough, I feel calmer than ever.”

André Hazes was welcomed to loud applause in the Ziggo Dome on Friday evening for his very first performance since September 2021. He probably didn’t get much of it, because Hazes was on a stool and with his eyes closed during his first song. I live my own life especially self-absorbed.

Only halfway through the song did the singer seem comfortable enough to get up from his stool, open his eyes and make contact with the audience, who were jubilantly singing along with Hazes. ,,I am very grateful that you are all here,” he confided to the audience, as he started the next song.

It was a special moment for Hazes. Not only did he make his comeback, he also said he was sober during the performance. The result was impressive: there was hardly any sign of nerves at Hazes. The singer performed his songs flawlessly and with a broad smile on his face and left the stage satisfied with loud applause. "Funnily enough, I feel calmer than ever," he said backstage, holding up his hands to prove they weren't shaking at all.



The singer’s ‘great comeback’, in his own words, consisted of three songs. The songs that Hazes sang – I live my own life, the red light and why – appeared to have been meticulously selected. “These are songs that I sang in times when I was not doing so well,” he explained. ,,I really wanted to make a statement and put a long, nasty period behind me with these songs.” With that choice of songs, the pressure was somewhat increased for the singer. “There were plenty of moments where I would normally grab a beer.”

The singer often drove himself “crazy” before a performance, but now he remained calm throughout the day. “Looking back now, I think it was a shame in my past years that I did it that way. I really enjoyed it now, maybe for the first time in my life. That feels so different, but it is very nice.”

Hazes stopped performing a year and a half ago because of what he called a burnout. In the fall of 2022, he acknowledged in a message on Instagram that he had been ‘in the darkest period of my life’. He struggled with alcohol and cocaine addiction. “I have now overcome many addictions, but I will never lose the addiction to be able to sing for my fans,” he said at the time. See also Ukraine receives Guterres and Erdogan with renewed tension over the Zaporizhia plant



There were plenty of times where I would normally grab a beer Andre Hazes

Monique Westenberg, the mother of Hazes’ son, will only watch the singer’s performance on Saturday evening, but already said she was “f * cking proud”, she said on Instagram. ‘After a year and a half of no stage, no audience, no stress and no booze, there is the moment to which he has mentally lived and worked hard for the past few months. This time without stress, but with healthy tension and looking forward to the audience and the applause he missed so much,” she writes. ‘Clear in the head and with a voice better than ever. Where he used to be unbearable for days and looked up to it like a madman, that has now made way for calmness, fun and enthusiasm.’

Mother Rachel Hazes was also very proud of her son. During the performance she was mainly busy with her phone to make videos of André. Behind the scenes, however, the two kept an ‘appropriate distance’ from each other. ,,That way there is just a friendly atmosphere”, the singer explained. According to him, it is normal for ‘a boy of 30 and his mother’ to interact in this way at a distance. “We can now both enjoy a number of top days. I have everything under control for the first time and there is no bullshit, I really want to keep that feeling in as long as possible.”

