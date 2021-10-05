D.he home stretch was his hunting ground. Saving energy for hundreds of kilometers, staying in the slipstream of your helpers and then: all in, out of the saddle and pounding mighty energies into the pedals in the sprint. That was André Greipel’s (professional) world and his passion for 17 years, as he says. He has not lost the joy of cycling, asserts the 39-year-old, but he does enjoy the way professional races are driven these days. And what modern cycling demands of racing drivers beyond training.

Greipel alienated with the progressive scientification of his profession. Or the strict nutrition theory. But something else really moved him to the end of his glamorous career. Namely the realization that Siege, his elixir for so many years, can no longer satisfy him in terms of sport. When Greipel achieved his victories in two smaller races in the spring of 157 and 158, there was talk in the cycling scene that the “gorilla” can still do it and wants to know again. But in truth this had solidified Greipel’s thoughts of parting.

An impressive number of victories

On his last Tour de France in the summer, it looked as if the old master from the back of the field was watching, shaking his head, as the younger generation fought each other at breakneck speed. In the end, it was no longer clear to Rostock, who had become at home in the Rhineland, whether he could no longer be at the forefront or no longer wanted to. 158 victories, including winning eleven stages in the Tour de France, seven in the Giro d’Italia and four in the Vuelta a España, are a proud number. For almost a decade he shaped the sprint events in the peloton at the forefront for the Belgian Lotto-Soudal team, which had been geared towards him for years.



André Greipel ends his career as a professional cycling enthusiast after the Münsterland Giro.

Image: Picture Alliance



His loyal sprint driver Marcel Sieberg was almost always at Greipel’s side. It was a coincidence that both ended their long careers at the same time last Sunday. Sieberg near Paris – Roubaix, Greipel near the Münsterland Giro. He didn’t cross the finish line shoulder to shoulder with his opponents in a sprint at 70 kilometers per hour, but in tenth place he rolled solo one last time over a finish line. Arms outstretched as if to say: So that was him, my last flight.

Greipel never liked to talk about feelings, that wasn’t his thing now either. “I didn’t have the best legs, but I got the best out of it.” That also applies to his entire career. Greipel has announced that he wants to stay connected to cycling professionally. He wants to face the Tour de France, which has often made him suffer in the high mountains, in a different way. As a spectator at the edge of the track, as he said. With an e-bike and grilled sausages.