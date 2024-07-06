A moment of sport has turned into yet another tragedy. A young 25-year-old runner named André Drege He died in a fall during the Tour of Austria. All attempts to rescue him were in vain.

André Drege

Here’s what happened.

André Drege dies after falling during a descent

The young man André Drege He was a young 25 year old Norwegian runner who was extremely passionate about sports. The boy was doing the fourth stage of the Tour of Austria riding his bicycle when suddenly he lost his check of the vehicle, going off the road.

André Drege

The fall proved fatal for this young athlete, who, at the time of the accident, was riding down the slope Grosslockner. At first it was not clear who was involved in this tragic accident, but shortly afterwards it was given he confirms about what happened.

The boy was in 38th positionbut the race was still to be held. The rescue team arrived immediately on site to try to to revive the young runner, but they could do nothing but confirm his death.

The stage is won by Filippo Ganna: no celebrations

In the end the race was continued and all the runners reached the finish line of the stage, that is Kals. To prevail Philip Ganna who qualified in first place in this competition. Obviously, however, no one was in the mood to celebrate and out of respect for the young boy, the classic awards.

André Drege

There is also uncertainty about what the future will be. fifth stage of the journey, which should take place tomorrow. In any case, investigations have begun to examine more deeply what happened and what this disastrous event entailed. accident. In the next few hours we will have more certain answers.