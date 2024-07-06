The penultimate stage, won by two-time time trial world champion Filippo Ganna, led from St. Johann over the Grossglockner to Kals in East Tyrol. After the news of the death, the award ceremony was canceled. It is also unclear whether the last stage on Sunday from Kufstein to Kühtai will still take place.

Drege rode for the Norwegian Continental team Coop-Repsol. The 25-year-old has already had a few smaller successes this year, such as overall victory in the Tour of Rhodes and the South Aegean Tour. Before his fall, he was in 38th place overall in the Tour of Austria.

Just this spring, there was a terrible mass crash at the Tour of the Basque Country, in which Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard, world champion Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic were also involved. The Tour de France has so far been spared from serious crashes this year.

