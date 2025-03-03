The signing of Vitor Roque has been an absolute failure for Barça. The Brazilian, who arrived last winter with the Crack potential vitola, with a large economic investment, especially taking into account the maltrecha Blaugrana economy, has left this February through the back door to Palmeiras, back to his country, after an unsuccessful assignment of just six months in Betis. His representative, André Cury, known in the Barcelona environment for other failed hiring, of players with a doubtful cartel for the Catalan entity, has indicated that he lacked patience with Tigrinhowhich “quality does not lack”, and has not ruled out that it can return “with 21 or 22 years” to Europe, even back to Barça.

“Now we do the operation to help Deco and the club because they are not using the player. They take the money back, that today Barça needs a lot, and the player follows his way. Vitor is sold almost at the same price that arrived. Barça recovers almost everything he invested, ”he explained in the YOUR DIRS of RAC1 The agent on a transfer that, according to Cury, has closed for “25.5 plus 5 million for 80% of the player.”

André Cury, Vitor Roque Representative





“The variables depend on their performance in the Club World Cup and whether an international title with Palmeiras wins,” he added. Barça, which signed Roque for a fixed 30 million plus 31 in a variable, has not given official figures of an operation of which the variables charged by the Paranaense Athletic, club of origin of the Ariete, in addition to the Cury commission, the salary of the player and the taxes derived from his hiring are unknown.

It is not the first failed signing of Barça that leaves the Agenda of Cury, which has already contributed to the arrival of unknown soccer players such as Henrique, Keirrison, Douglas, Marlon, Yerry Mina or Matheus Fernandes and others with more poster but of little performance such as Coutinho, Arthur Melo or Paulinho. He also helped in operation Neymar, although later he did not prevent him from leaving the club in 2017.

Vitor Roque (I) disputes a ball with the defense of FC Barcelona Jules Koundé. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

“He is a very young boy. He will take this path to return to Brazil for one or two seasons and return to Europe. With 21 or 22 years I think he will be back. The truth is that today football is a bit changed because people want players to automatically yield, from one day to another, ”said Cury, which gave as an example the management of Madrid with Endrick and Vinícius.

“Things cannot be done that way,” he continued about Vitor Roque in addition to regretting that “he arrived injured in January and then he had to go to Betis.” Cury defends that his client “has made a pretty good season.” “The first year in Europe has scored 9 goals and caused 5 or 6 penalties. In addition, in Betis he has not done it wrong. Not at all, ”he said.

André Cury, Vitor Roque Representative





Cury does not rule out that Vitor Roque can return to Barça, since “football is very dynamic”, and ruled out any irregularity in an operation that has questioned the former presidential candidate Víctor Font, threat to being denounced by the sports director, Deco. “People talk about things that are not true. The operations are well done and thinking about the best for the club, ”concluded a Cury that has been involved in 17 Barça signings.

André Cury, Vitor Roque Representative





Cury did not rule out the return next summer to the Catalan capital of Neymar, which ends contract with Santos on June 30. “You know he should never have come out and if there are options, he would make it delighted. I believe that if the club decides to go behind him, his return is feasible, ”said the controversial Brazilian agent.