The president of Alerj (Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro), André Ceciliano (PT), will be secretary of Federative Affairs in the Secretariat of Institutional Relations of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

He and the future minister, Alexandre Padilha (PT), had a last conversation this Thursday (Dec.22, 2022).

In practice, Ceciliano will be responsible for maintaining dialogue with governors and mayors. He ran for senator this year but was not elected. His term as state deputy ends in February.

The Secretariat for Institutional Relations is the department that takes care of the political articulation of the government. It is headquartered in the Planalto Palace, close to the President of the Republic.