





State deputy André Ceciliano (PT-RJ) said this Thursday, 4th, that he will persist in the agreement surrounding his candidacy for the Senate and pressure the PSB so that Alessandro Molon withdraws from the dispute. The PT said there was no possibility for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to support two candidates for the government of Rio and that, for now, the impasse should not influence in practice support for Marcelo Freixo (PSB), but reiterated that it will not accept two candidates for the Legislative seat on the same ticket. “You don’t have the possibility of having two platforms,” he said.

“President Lula has already made it clear that we will only have one platform in the state. It turns out that politics is dynamic. President Lula joined this discussion in the last ten days. In Pernambuco, he talked to the management of the national PSB: ‘I came here to fulfill our agreement, now I want you to fulfill your agreement’, said Ceciliano, in an interview with UOL.

PT members wanted Ceciliano to be the only candidate for the Senate on Freixo’s platform. However, federal deputy Alessandro Molon, who is the state president of the PSB, contradicted the agreement and did not accept to abdicate his candidacy for the same seat. The congressman argues that he has “better conditions” to defeat Bolsonarism in the state by scoring better in the polls.

Ceciliano said that, at first, he even had the support of Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD), from the state capital, to run for state government, but that he decided to run for the Senate after meeting with Lula and the national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann. , in February this year.

According to the deputy, the former PT president announced, on that occasion, that the agreement closed with the PSB would give the PT the prerogative to nominate the candidate for the Senate in Rio. “I, as I have sense, respect the decisions of my party. There was an agreement,” he said.

On the other hand, Ceciliano admitted that the impasse of his candidacy for the Senate should not, in practice, remove his party’s support for Freixo. According to him, even if the formal alliance ends up being undone, as proposed by the acronym’s state directory, the candidate of the lulist base in the state will continue to be the pessebist. “I have no doubt that more than 80% of our militants come from Freixo. I go by Freixo,” he said. “But with two candidates, we can’t lend our television time to the other Senate candidate. We cannot use our television time to expose another candidate. There is a contradiction”.







