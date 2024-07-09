André Cavalcanti, a well-known Brazilian body builder, died in tragic circumstances at just 34 years old: a 17-year-old boy without a license ran him over

The global bodybuilding community is mourning the tragic loss of André Cavalcanti, famous Brazilian athlete, occurred in a traffic accident on BR-369, between Ibiporã and Jataizinho. Cavalcanti, who was riding his motorcycle, collided head-on with a Volkswagen Virtus, driven by a 17-year-old teenager without a license.

The local police chief, Victor Dutra, confirmed that the accident, caused by a reckless overtaking maneuver by the teenager, led to the fatal collision. André Cavalcanti died instantly, while the car involved was carrying three young people, including the driver and two minors, aged 15 and 17, all of whom were hospitalized for medical treatment following the accident.

Authorities revealed that the teen’s parents were unaware that their son had taken the car for a ride with his younger friends. Police say the young man could face serious legal consequences, as he is of legal age to be charged with a similar crime. to the murder according to Brazilian laws.

Following the sad news, tributes and condolences for André Cavalcanti have flooded social platforms and specialized media. The International Federation of Bodybuilders of the State of Paraná (IFBB) expressed deep regret for the loss of the athlete, calling him a well-regarded professional and a prominent figure in the world of bodybuilding.

André Cavalcanti, known for his dedication to the sport and his talent in bodybuilding, leaves an unfillable void in the international fitness community. His fans and colleagues unite in the memory of a champion who died prematurely. Meanwhile, the Brazilian justice continues its investigation into the circumstances of the incident and the responsibilities involved.

The world of sports has lost an icon, while André Cavalcanti’s legacy to future generations of bodybuilders will always be his passion and commitment to pursuing excellence in bodybuilding.

