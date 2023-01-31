fiorella key denies having a relationship with Andre Castanedabut he does not close the possibility of something more than a friendship arising.

the popular actress fiorella key She was approached by the “Love and Fire” reporters to confirm or deny if she had an affair with André Castañeda, a former reality boy, as they have been very close and affectionate on social networks. However, the artist denied that there is more than a friendship between the two of them. “My relationship (with André Castañeda) is friendship, it is a very beautiful relationship, friendship,” she declared. However, the athlete did not rule out that there could be something between the two later.

André Castañeda assures that he is a good friend of Fiorella

The former reality boy pointed out that he does not know what is said about him and Alessia Rovegno’s aunt, since he does not watch television in Mancora, the place where he lives. “’Fio’ is my good friend. We are good friends”.

He also said that their friendship strengthened recently. “We met years ago because one of her sons trained at a school she had in La Molina, but we only knew each other by ‘hello and bye’. Now in the north we spend time together with the whole group of friends, we stop a lot and we get to know each other well, ”he revealed to Trome.

André Castañeda leaves open the possibility of having something more with Fiorella Cayo

When the aforementioned local media asked him if he would rule out having a relationship with the actress, he replied: “Never say never. I do not rule out anything in the future, on all kinds of topics. The world spins very fast and nobody knows what life will be like tomorrow.”

In the same way, he added that Cayo is very pretty, but that he is single at the moment.