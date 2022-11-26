Andre Carrilloa popular striker for the Peruvian national team, not only triumphs on the soccer fields of Saudi Arabiawith his current team al hilal, he also does it on a personal level. His better half has a first and last name: Suhaila Jad.

The Spanish conquered the heart of the ‘Culebra’. Next to him, she has three little offspring of her love. She knows how her love story began and how long they have been together.

How did the romance between André Carrillo and Suhaila Jad begin?

Suhaila Jad Y Andre Carrillo They met when she came to Portugal to learn another language, and her father had passed away. For his part, the footballer was playing for the sporting lisbon.

Thus, in 2015, Suhaila Jad, a former Spanish model of Palestinian descent, and Carrillo met at a nightclub in Portugal. From that first moment they began to frequent each other and go out according to the predisposition of the athlete and his profession.

André Carrillo and Suhaila Jad met in 2015. Photo: composition LR/shot/Instagram/@suhailajad

“She was with some friends, and first a large group of legs was generated; we were like six. We made plans like going to the movies or electric games. Due to my profession, I cannot drink or do many things, ”she revealed to a local medium.

By July 2017, the couple revealed that they would be parents. André Carrillo and Suhaila Jad had twins: Cedric and Samira.

How long have André Carrillo and Suhaila Jad been together?

André Carrillo, 31, and Suhaila Jad, 34, have been in a romantic relationship since 2015. The couple would be approximately seven years. Although they have a long-lasting relationship so far, they have not yet decided to walk down the aisle.

In 2021, in an interview for local media, Carrillo said that getting married was planned. He said the following: “It is in the plans for the future. Maybe when the babies are older, so they can enjoy the marriage too.”

Suhaila Jad and Andre Carrillo have twin boys and a young son. Photo: Composition LR/Shot/Instagram

What did Suhaila Jad, André Carrillo’s partner, study?

The Spanish woman has managed to earn a place in the Madrid show business after appearing in competition programs such as “Survivientes” and “Mujeres y hombres y viceversa”.

Also, Suhaila Jad He has studied Business Administration and Management in the United States. Also, the couple Andre Carrillo She has stood out for being a great tennis player.

Suhaila Jad has studied Business Administration and Management. Photo: Suhaila Jad /Instagram

Does André Carrillo want to have more children with Suhaila Jad?

In a report of “Sunday a day”, Andre Carrillo revealed unpublished details of his relationship with his partner, Suhaila Jadbecause he mentioned that they do not want to expand the family.

“I’m sure it will be my last child, closed,” said the popular “Culebra.” In addition, the soccer player pointed out that due to his work he cannot attend to his little ones at night. “During the day, I do the best I can,” he added to the América TV program.