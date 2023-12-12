Mourning in the world of acting. Andrew Braugher, famous American actor who played Captain Raymond Holt in the series 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', has died at the age of 61. On December 12, the sad news of his departure was confirmed by his publicist, Jennifer Allen, and left heartbroken thousands of people who followed his prolific career since he debuted on screens in 1989. .

YOU CAN SEE: 'Kung Fu Panda 4' releases first poster! Tai Lung returns in the fourth film of the animated saga

What did Andre Braugher die from?

As Jennifer Allen reported to CNN, Andre Braugher died on December 11. No, the representative did not specify the reason for his death, but she indicated that it was due to a “brief illness”.

What are the best Andre Braugher movies and series?

Although he left unexpectedly at the age of 61, Andrew Braugher He leaves an eternal legacy in the world of acting, an area in which he not only received the affection of the people and his colleagues, but also recognized him in life with two Emmy awards, the highest award that a performer can receive on American television. .

YOU CAN SEE: 'Light of hope' or 'There is room at the bottom'? Which was the most viewed, on Monday, December 11

Here, a list of the most acclaimed series and films of the late American actor.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

'The Good Fight'

'The fog'

'Last wish'

'At Discover'

'Homicide: Life on the Street'

'Thief'

'Glory times'

'Frequency'

'Salt'

'Passengers'.

Two-time Emmy winner Andre Braugher passed away on December 11. Photo: LR/Paramount composition

Who was Andre Braugher in 'Brooklyn 99'?

One of Andre Braugher's most appreciated works was the one he did for the series 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'. In the iconic sitcom, the actor played Captain Raymond Holt, a serious-looking character who led a unique team made up of the famous Terry Crews, Andy Samberg, among others. Production spanned eight seasons and aired from 2013 to 2021.

#Andre #Braugher #star #39Brooklyn #dies