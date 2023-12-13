Unfortunately, it has become known that Andre Braugher, actor recognized for his roles in series such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Streetdied last Monday, December 11, 2023at 61 years of age, this after suffering from an illness not yet revealed.

Braugher was born in Chicago, United States, on July 1, 1962. He graduated from Stanford University and then attended the Juilliard School in the theater division. His first screen role was as a Union soldier in gloryin which he played Thomas Searles.

Throughout his career, Braugher received several Emmy Award nominations, including in the category of best supporting actor for Men of a Certain Age. However, It was not until 1998 that he managed to obtain one of these awards as a leading actor for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on Street. Likewise, in 2006, Braugher won another Emmy for miniseries or movie for his portrayal of a master criminal in the series Thief.

Throughout his career he continued to appear in multiple productions, such as City of Angels, Frequency, Poseidon, Primal Fear, Duets, The Mist, Fantastic Four: Rise of Silver Surfer, Salt and The Gambler. However, was his role as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine between 2013 and 2021 the one that won the hearts of the public. Here he played a stoic police captain, but with a heart of gold that perfectly complemented the main character. Jake Peralta, directed by Andy Sandberg,

Throughout his career, Braugher played multiple police and military officers, a relationship that, as a man of color, has always been complicated in the United States. In this regard, this is what he told Variety about this profession in 2020, the year in which the murder of George Floyd occurred:

“For cops to break the law, to quote 'uphold the law,' is a really terrible slippery slope. He has given license to break the law everywhere, justified it and excused it. “That's something we're going to have to address collectively: all police programs.”

In 1991, Braugher married actress Ami Brabson, with whom he co-starred in Homicide: Life on the Street. The actor leaves behind his wife and three children, who have not yet issued a statement about his death. On related topics, these are all the nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes.

May he rest in peace, Andre Braugher.

Editor's Note:

It's a real shame that a great actor like Andre Braugher is no longer with us. Although I am not related to the rest of his work, his participation in Brooklyn Nine-Nine It's something I will always remember. Her role was spectacular, and her performance even more so.

Via: Variety