Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/27/2024 – 16:58

The Brazilian beach volleyball duo defeated Moroccans Mohamed Abicha and Zouheir Elgraoui in less than an hour of play, 2 sets to 0 (21/18 and 21/10) in their debut in Paris, this Saturday (27), at the Eiffel Tower Stadium, just a few meters from the main tourist attraction in the French capital. The Brazilians are top of Group D, which also has duos from the United States (Partain/Benesh) and Cuba (Diaz/Alayo).

GEORGE AND ANDRÉ GO FOR A WALK! Abicha and Elgraoui from Morocco couldn’t do it! André and George put on a show and closed the game 2-0! ️ Congratulations, guys! #Beach volleyball #TimeBrazil #Olympic Games #Paris2024 — Time Brazil (@timebrasil) July 27, 2024

The next group stage match will be against the Cubans, next Tuesday (30), at 7 am (Brasília time). It will be the teams’ reunion after the final of the Pan American Games in Santiago (Chile) last year, when André and George were champions with a 2-1 victory over their rivals.

The Paris 2024 beach volleyball tournament brings together 24 pairs divided into six groups of four teams. In addition to André and George, Brazil also has the duo Evandro and Arthur, who will compete in Group E, whose debut will be at 8 am this Sunday (28) against the Austrians Hörl and Horst. Group E also includes the pairs Perusic/Schweiner (Czech Republic) and Schachter/Dearing (Canada).

The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, along with the two best third-placed teams. There will also be a play-off for the other four third-placed teams who will compete for the remaining two spots. The knockout stage will begin on August 4.

Brazil premieres on Sunday (28)

Masculine

8am – Evandro and Arthur x Hörl and Horst (Austria) – Group E

Feminine

6am – Carol and Barbara x Akiko and Ishii (Japan) – Group E

11am – Ana Patrícia and Duda x Marwa/D. Elghobashy (Egypt) – Group A